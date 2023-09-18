SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 carrying next Starlink mission on Tuesday

SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 carrying next Starlink mission SpaceX will be sending another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Tuesday evening. The space company is targeting Tuesday, September 19 at 10:47 p.m. ET.

SpaceX will be sending another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Tuesday evening. The space company is targeting Tuesday, September 19 at 10:47 p.m. ET for the launch of a Falcon 9 carrying 22 of the internet satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed, four backup opportunities are available between 11:38 p.m. ET and 1:46 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Five backup opportunities are also currently available on Wednesday, September 20 starting at 10:22 p.m. ET

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, marking the first Falcon 9 booster to reach this milestone. It previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, and 11 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Short Fall of Gravitas, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.