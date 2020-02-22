WATCH: Friendly dolphin tails Florida police boat
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A friendly dolphin got up close to a police boat in Pasco County, Florida, recently.
Footage by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office shows the dolphin swimming alongside the deputies as they ride in a boat.
“Our new friend here thinks you should #VisitPasco and we do too,” the sheriff’s post said.
Just last month, some hardworking firefighters from Naples Fire Rescue were treated to an adorable greeting from a pod of frisky dolphins.
The crew from the department were doing a boat safety check out on the water when a pod of dolphins began swimming next to their boat and doing jumps out of the water!
You can see the video HERE!