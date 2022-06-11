Watch: Convicted felon tries to run from Florida police during traffic stop, crashes car, video shows

Video shows the moment Ocala police say a convicted felon and sex offender tried to run from them during a traffic stop and then crashed his car.

It happened earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. When the officer asked for his license and registration, they say Dykes tried to drive away, nearly missing another patrol car and spinning out in the street.

That's when officers say Dykes got out of his car and tried to run away. He didn't make it very far before investigators caught up with him and arrested him.

Dykes now facing multiple felony charges.