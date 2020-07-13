Washington retiring Redskins nickname and logo, team says

The Washington Redskins will retire the team’s nickname and logo, according to a statement by the team.

The team announced the decision in a Tweet on Monday.

“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the team said in part in a statement.

The change comes less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review amid pressure from sponsors to make a change.

Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a "dictionary-defined racial slur." The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

