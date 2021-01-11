Washington Monument temporarily shutting down due to ‘credible threat’ following Capitol mayhem

article

The National Park Service is suspending tours of the Washington Monument through Jan. 24 after receiving "credible threats" in the wake of last week’s chaos on Capitol Hill.

The order is going into effect today.

According to the agency, the groups responsible for storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6 continue to threaten the District and the set-up prior to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

The agency says other closures may be coming to roadways, restroom, and other facilities on the National Mall and Memorial Park should the situation warrant it.

Last week, following a rally featuring President Donald Trump, supporters of the President overwhelmed U.S. Capitol police and stormed the Capitol building.

The incident prompted Congress to temporarily halt the Electoral College vote count that effectively cemented President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

President Trump has persistently maintained that the result of the election are fraudulent.

Five people died as a result of the incident – including one U.S. Capitol police officer.

