Walt Disney World to phase out temperature checks in coming days

Walt Disney World Resort on Wednesday announced that it will phase out onsite temperature screenings for employees beginning May 8 and for guests on May 16.

Disney said it is making adjustments with the support of local health and government officials as guidance from health experts continues to evolve.

"Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," Disney posted on its website. "We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated."

Disney implemented the temperature screenings upon reopening last July after being shut down for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Park guests and employees are still encouraged to check temperatures before leaving home, as an extra layer of precaution.

Disney has not announced any changes to its face-covering policies. Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) and employees, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Guests may temporarily remove face coverings while actively eating, drinking, or taking an outdoor photo, but they must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

Disney's announcement came on the same day that Universal Orlando Resort said it will phase out onsite temperature screenings for employees and guests beginning May 6.

