Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle to retire in July

The Brief Jeff Vahle, president of Disney World, will retire this summer. Vahle, who has been with the company for 36 years, shared the announcement on social media on Monday. Disney, which is in the middle of several projects at its parks, has had several leadership changes.



Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World, has announced he plans to retire this summer.

In a post on LinkedIn on Monday, Vahle said he would leave the role in late July.

"I started my career as an engineer at Magic Kingdom and I'm wrapping it up with the best job ever, leading Walt Disney World into a period of remarkable growth in partnership with our incredible cast members and community," Vahle wrote.

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Vahle joined Disney in 1990 and has held a variety of leadership roles at the company in the years since.

He led Disney Signature Experiences, which includes Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions.

Vahle has been Disney World president since 2020 when he took over for Josh D'Amaro who had been named the new chairman of Disney, Parks and Experiences division.

During his time as president, Vahle oversaw Disney World's reopening during the pandemic, the 50th anniversary celebration, and the debut of multiple attractions such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle Run.

"On top of his countless contributions to the company, Jeff's career is highlighted by his passion for our business and our Cast," wrote Thomas Mazloum, chairman of Disney Experience, in a memo to staff. "Known for his thoughtful leadership style and great sense of humor, Jeff's commitment to mentoring others and developing leaders has helped shape the careers of thousands of Cast Members over the past several decades."

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Disney leadership shuffle

Vahle's retirement comes amid several leadership changes at Disney.

In February, Disney named D'Amaro as its next CEO, replacing longtime executive Bob Iger. D'Amaro officially took over the role in March.

Iger, who has been CEO of Disney twice, will remain at the company in an advisor role and as a member of the board until his retirement at the end of the year.

Mazloum, who was previously president of Disneyland, was promoted to chairman of Disney Experiences, taking over for D'Amaro.

Disney has not yet announced Vahle's replacement.

Major expansion projects underway

Disney World is currently undergoing a major transformation.

This summer, the resort will roll out new experiences and updated attractions across its parks, including Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets and Soarin' Across America.

But larger expansion projects are currently in the works.

A new "Cars"-inspired land and a villains-themed land are coming to Magic Kingdom.

Over at Animal Kingdom, the former site of DinoLand, U.S.A. is being transformed into the Tropical Americas with attractions based on "Encanto" and "Indiana Jones."

Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a Monsters, Inc. land and an area inspired by the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.