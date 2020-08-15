Walmart to extend closing time to 10 p.m. at most U.S. stores

article

Walmart announced it will be extending closing time to 10 p.m. at most of its stores across the country.

The big box retailer reduced hours at its locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, closing earlier at 8:30 p.m. for months.

On Monday, Aug. 17, Walmart says more than 4,000 of their 4,700 stores nationwide will expand their closing time by an hour and a half to 10 p.m.

The chain says their locations will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older, which will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open at that time for those customers.

Walmart recently announced it would be giving its U.S. hourly employees another round of cash bonuses, adding up to more than $390 million, in recognition of their contributions to communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

