Dallas Police have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

A Dallas Police spokesperson says the warrant comes from an incident at a high-rise apartment in Uptown Dallas involving Miller and his girlfriend of 7 years on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Miller has not turned himself in at this time.

Officers were told there was a "verbal argument" between The 34-year-old DeSoto High School grad and Texas A&M star and his girlfriend about traveling on her birthday.

According to an arrest affidavit for Miller, he told the woman to get out of the apartment.

When she went to grab her laptop and cell phones, Miller allegedly began to push her, while she kept yelling, "Stop, I'm pregnant," according to the police document

The woman told police that Miller applied pressure to her neck for "3 to 5 seconds" before letting go.

The arrest affidavit says that Miller then stomped on the woman's laptop and pulled a chunk of the woman's hair out, causing her to fall.

He then allegedly grabbed her neck again, this time with both hands.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The woman said she was going to call the police and Miller left.

Police arrived at the scene and the woman was treated for minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

The arrest affidavit says detectives observed minor abrasions on the woman's left hand and bruising to her neck, bicep and abdomen.

She also shared a video of recording of part of the incident, a photo of a pregnancy test and texts with Miller regarding the due date of the baby.

The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning:

This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point." — Buffalo Bills

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement on Thursday. "We have no further comment at this time."

Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in the Denver area in 2021, but was not charged.

The DA's office there declined to pursue the case, based on lack of information. It is unclear if that case involved the same woman.

Miller and his attorney have not released any statements about plans to turn himself in.

The 34-year-old is still involved in the DeSoto community through his charitable foundation.

DeSoto High retired his jersey number at a 2019 ceremony.

The Bills are currently on their bye week.

Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50, has had a down season in 2023, recording just 2 tackles in 8 games.