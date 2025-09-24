Volusia residents press officials for flooding fixes at town hall

The Brief Hundreds of residents pressed leaders in Port Orange for answers on long-standing flood issues. Edgewater will receive $1 million in state funding for canal work, but some remain doubtful. A stormwater master plan is expected in December to chart long-term solutions.



Frustration over chronic flooding boiled over in Volusia County on Tuesday night as hundreds of residents packed a town hall to demand answers from local leaders.

What we know:

Residents from across Volusia County filled a town hall in Port Orange on Tuesday, pressing officials for action on flooding that has plagued their communities. County Chair Jeff Brower led the meeting, with concerns centering on stormwater mismanagement and development in the cypress watershed.

The backstory:

Flooding has long been one of the most persistent complaints in Volusia County, particularly in areas like Edgewater’s Florida Shores neighborhood. City officials admit infrastructure has lagged for decades, leaving neighborhoods vulnerable to heavy rains.

County Chair Jeff Brower hosted the meeting in Port Orange, where residents from several communities shared concerns that unchecked development in the cypress watershed has worsened stormwater problems.

"I don’t care about voting, I don’t care about all that," one resident said. "I want to know what’s going to happen."

Edgewater Mayor Mike Thomas echoed the frustration but urged patience. "Unfortunately, we’re 25 years behind here in the city of Edgewater," he said. "It can’t be solved overnight."

The state recently approved $1 million for canal armoring in Edgewater’s Florida Shores neighborhood, one of the hardest-hit areas. The project is expected to reinforce the canals with concrete to improve both water quality and capacity.

Some residents remained skeptical. "I’ll believe it when I see it," said Todd McCoy, who lives in Florida Shores. "If they actually put the money towards what it’s supposed to go for, it would shock me."

What's next:

City officials plan to release a comprehensive stormwater master plan in December to outline long-term solutions.

