Volusia County wildfire: 600-acre blaze burning in Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge, officials report

The Brief A 600-acre wildfire sparked by weekend lightning strikes is actively burning through the Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge in northwest Volusia County amid moderate to severe regional drought conditions. The Florida Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Volusia County Fire Rescue are on the scene monitoring the blaze, which has caused zero injuries and threatens no structures. Emergency management officials are advising nearby residents to expect heavy smoke and falling ash but urge the public not to call 911 unless they spot an immediate, active threat.



Fire crews are currently addressing a 600-acre wildfire burning in northwest Volusia County.

Though no structures are threatened, and no injuries have been reported, officials warn residents in the surrounding area that smoke and ash may be visible.

What we know:

The Florida Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to put out an active wildfire in the Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge Area on Monday, June 15. The fire is approximately 600 acres, Volusia County said.

Volusia County Fire Rescue is monitoring the situation, the county said in a social media post.

As of 12:15 p.m., Volusia County reported no structures were damaged from the fire.

What caused the fire?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Volusia County is experiencing moderate to severe drought.

The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association reported, "Drought-like conditions are still causing fires to pop up around the county. Storms from this weekend with lightning is the cause."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews address a 600-acre wildfire in Volusia County on June 15, 2026.

How are nearby residents affected?

What you can do:

Residents in the nearby areas may see smoke or ash, officials said. However, authorities urge residents not to call 911 unless active flames are seen or the fire poses an immediate threat to life or property.