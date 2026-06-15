Volusia County wildfire: 600-acre blaze burning in Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge, officials report
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Fire crews are currently addressing a 600-acre wildfire burning in northwest Volusia County.
Though no structures are threatened, and no injuries have been reported, officials warn residents in the surrounding area that smoke and ash may be visible.
What we know:
The Florida Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to put out an active wildfire in the Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge Area on Monday, June 15. The fire is approximately 600 acres, Volusia County said.
Volusia County Fire Rescue is monitoring the situation, the county said in a social media post.
As of 12:15 p.m., Volusia County reported no structures were damaged from the fire.
What caused the fire?
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Volusia County is experiencing moderate to severe drought.
The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association reported, "Drought-like conditions are still causing fires to pop up around the county. Storms from this weekend with lightning is the cause."
Crews address a 600-acre wildfire in Volusia County on June 15, 2026.
How are nearby residents affected?
What you can do:
Residents in the nearby areas may see smoke or ash, officials said. However, authorities urge residents not to call 911 unless active flames are seen or the fire poses an immediate threat to life or property.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Volusia County government.