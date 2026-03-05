Volusia County student, 10, in custody after allegedly writing gun threat on school whiteboard

The Brief The Volusia County Sheriff's Office took a 10-year-old Pride Elementary student into custody after he reportedly wrote a threat to bring a gun to school on a classroom whiteboard. Investigators also discovered a list in a desk naming three specific individuals the boy allegedly planned to kill. While the student claimed he did not mean the threats and his parents stated he lacked access to firearms, he was charged with a felony for making a written threat to kill.



A ten-year-old boy was taken into custody after deputies said the boy made a list of people to kill in a school desk.

A Volusia County deputy opens the squad car with a boy, 10, arrested for allegedly making school threats. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's office).

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's office took a 10-year-old student of Pride Elementary into custody after the boy reportedly made a list of people to kill, the sheriff's office reported on March 4.

Deputies said the boy – who FOX 35 is choosing not to name due to his age – wrote in permanent marker on a class whiteboard that he intended to bring a gun to his school in Deltona. The boy also left a list in a desk of three people he planned to kill, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies took the boy into custody on a felony charge of making a written threat to kill.

When speaking with deputies, the boy said he didn't mean it, the sheriff's office said. The boy's parents told deputies that he didn't have access to any guns.

The parents of the three people in the list were also notified, the sheriff's office said.