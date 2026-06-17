Volusia County stormwater fund could run dry by 2030, officials warn

The Brief Volusia County officials say funding for flood-control and stormwater projects could be exhausted within the next four years. The shortfall comes as major drainage and flood-mitigation projects are preparing to move into construction. County leaders say future discussions could include stormwater fee increases or other funding options.



Volusia County officials are warning that a key fund used for flood-control and stormwater projects could run out of money within the next several years.

That is raising concerns about the county's ability to address worsening flooding issues.

What they're saying:

County leaders said the stormwater fund is projected to be depleted by 2030, just as several major drainage and flood-mitigation projects are expected to move from the planning stage into construction.

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The warning comes as communities across Central Florida continue to recover from years of severe storms and recurring flooding. Residents in flood-prone areas say heavy rainfall remains a constant concern.

Officials said the county has spent years identifying and studying projects designed to reduce flooding, but funding to build those improvements is becoming increasingly limited.

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County leaders are maintaining the current property tax rate for now and said no immediate rate increases are planned. However, they cautioned that future discussions could include raising stormwater fees or pursuing other funding sources to support critical infrastructure projects.

Officials also warned that reducing the county's tax rate could leave local government financially vulnerable, particularly as property tax revenues face potential declines.

What's next:

The county expects to receive updated property value figures by July 1, which will help shape future budget discussions and determine how flood-control projects will be funded.