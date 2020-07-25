Volusia County schools real-time live streaming education option approved

article

Parents of Volusia County students will now have another option to choose from when it comes to how their kids will go back to school in the fall.

Volusia County Schools announced on Saturday that the Florida Department of Education has approved the Volusia Live option for the 2020-2021 school year, which will be a real-time live streaming way to learn.

Parents can now choose from three options:

Traditional Classroom Setting: Students will be in school five days a week, as directed by the Florida Department of Education, with health and safety guidelines in place.

Volusia Live (real-time live streaming): Students will remain at home but follow the same daily class schedule as their classmates who are in traditional school. Students will participate in classroom instruction by logging in on a device, and engaging with their teacher and classmates virtually, by using platforms such as Zoom or Teams (real-time live streaming). Attendance will be taken.

Enhanced Volusia Online Learning: A learn at-your-own pace, virtual option where Volusia County teachers provide instruction in flexible formats. There is not a set schedule. Enrollment ends July 31.

Parents will need to complete a pre-registration form for each child enrolled in Volusia County Schools. The deadline to complete the form is noon on Thursday, July 30.

School starts on August 31. You can find more information HERE.