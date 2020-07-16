Volusia County schools delay vote on reopening plans

Volusia County schools have delayed a vote on how to get students back to class after a marathon meeting on Wednesday.

The Volusia County School Board met for nearly 7 hours, listening to public comment and a demonstration from the health department, but there are still more questions than answers. Many parents and teachers are begging to have the reopening date pushed back like other counties in Central Florida.

"It's not safe right now," said Amy Beckman, who is a teacher at River Springs Middle School and a mother of four. "I personally lost someone to COVID. She passed back in March and she was at a school function."

She says she knows the downside of distance learning and the risks of in-person learning.

"I don't want to leave my 3-year-old without a mother. At the same time, there are psychological issues that could come up for these students and emotional issues that could be harmful too."

The three options on the table are:

In-class learning

Distance learning

A mixture of both

The next school board meeting will be next Tuesday.