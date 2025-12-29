Volusia County mother changes plea in school resource officer attack case

A Volusia County mother accused of attacking a school resource officer last year has changed her plea from no contest to not guilty, court records show.

Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino originally entered a no-contest plea to the charges in August.

A court hearing scheduled for this week was canceled after she filed a motion formally changing her plea, citing a Florida law that allows a claim of self-defense against law enforcement officers.

The backstory:

Aponte and her husband, Jorge Rivera, were arrested in November 2024 after investigators said video footage showed an argument with a school resource officer at Deltona Middle School that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The couple went to the school to dispute a battery charge against their son stemming from an incident the previous day, authorities said.

According to investigators, the situation escalated after the meeting ended, and Rivera became angry and was asked to leave. In a school hallway, officials said Iturrino shoved the deputy against a wall, and Rivera then struck the deputy, knocking her down and taking her Taser.

Authorities said the deputy was able to regain her footing, draw her firearm and order Rivera to drop the Taser before taking him into custody. The couple’s son was present during the incident.

Both were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, disruption of school functions and trespassing on school grounds.

Rivera also faced armed robbery and grand theft charges related to the Taser. A hate crime enhancement was added to some charges after investigators said a derogatory slur was used before the attack.

The deputy was treated at the scene and later at a hospital for concussion symptoms.

The case remains pending in Volusia County court.