Volusia County lays out security plans ahead of new school year

Volusia County schools are still preparing for students to return to class on Monday and safety is top of mind.

A meeting was held Wednesday with school officials and law enforcement to lay out their emergency plans for the new school year. The superintendent and school board members were at the district administrative building to reassure parents that they are ready to act quickly if the worst happens.

They said every school will have at least one resource officer along with a law enforcement radio to better communicate in case of emergency. Officers will also have access to all school cameras.

After the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas last school year, the district said officers spent the summer re-training on how to respond to an active shooter.

"Locking classroom doors, closing the gates on school campus to make sure we have that secure perimeter. Not propping doors open," said Michelle Newman, director of security operations at Volusia County Schools. "Everyone needs to be aware and looking out for our students."

They are also asking students for help, saying any suspicious activity needs to be reported to school officials or officers.

