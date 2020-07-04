Volusia County gets ready for July 4th crowds

article

Visitors soaked up the rays on Volusia County's beaches on the Fourth of July morning.

“Come out to the beach, it's a beautiful day in Daytona,” said Megan Sheehan, a Daytona State College student.

“It's supposed to rain but it's sunny,” agreed her friend and classmate Amber Lagatta, “so we came.”

Beachgoers spread out along the sand, practicing the social distancing that public health officials said was critical, especially during the holiday weekend.

“Staying away from people,” Sheehan said, listing her safety practices, “avoiding parties, washing our hands.”

“Wearing a mask everywhere we go,” Lagatta added.

Daytona Beach Resident Martin Tooley said it was good to get back out after the shutdowns. “People have been cooped-up for over five months. They need a release.”

Deputy Chief Andrew Ethridge, from Volusia County Beach Patrol, said his agency had all hands on deck, today. “I think the numbers we're at about 138 staff working today.”

Ethridge reminded visitors to stay apart and avoid large groups, which also applied to parking. “Things are running pretty smooth,” he said, “everyone's out there making sure everyone's parking at the posts like we're asking them, they're observing the social distancing situation.”

Beach patrol also wanted everyone to keep in mind that there are absolutely no fireworks allowed on Volusia County beaches.