4-year-old boy drowns at Kissimmee resort community pool, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a community pool at a resort in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to 2730 Semicolon Avenue after receiving reports of a child drowning.
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The boy, who was visiting with his family from Georgia, was pulled from the pool by bystanders who performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies said the boy became separated from his family before he was found in the pool.
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The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office is investigating the death.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.