4-year-old boy drowns at Kissimmee resort community pool, deputies say

The Brief A 4-year-old boy drowned Sunday at a community pool at a Kissimmee resort, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Bystanders at the resort pulled the boy from the pool and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, deputies said. The boy, who was visiting with his family from Georgia, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.



A 4-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a community pool at a resort in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to 2730 Semicolon Avenue after receiving reports of a child drowning.

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The boy, who was visiting with his family from Georgia, was pulled from the pool by bystanders who performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the boy became separated from his family before he was found in the pool.

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The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office is investigating the death.