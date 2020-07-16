Volusia County distributing additional 117,000 free face masks

article

Volusia County will be distributing another 117,500 free face masks this week. The county gave out 119,000 nonsurgical masks last week.

Of the 117,500 face masks being given away, the county provided 4,500 masks to five nonprofit agencies for distribution to the homeless community.

Residents may stop by any participating location and pick up two masks per person during regular operating hours. Pickup sites include:

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd.

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.

De Leon Springs Fire Station 41, 125 W. New York Ave.

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd.

Holly Hill Fire Station 96, 1020 Daytona Ave. *Pickup available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach

New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach

Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave.

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach

Osteen Fire Station 36, 200 State Road 415

Pierson Town Hall, 106 S. Center St., Pierson

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle

Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand

Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive, Daytona Beach Shores

The mask giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, a countywide initiative to reinforce the continuing need for residents to practice hand-washing, physical distancing, and the wearing of face coverings. The face masks were provided by the State of Florida.