Volusia County deputies arrest man for pointing laser at chopper pilot

For a second time this week, Volusia County deputies have arrested someone for allegedly pointing a light at one of their chopper pilots.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a man was in the back porch of a home was hitting the pilot with a laser. The pilot guided deputies to his location and the man, identified as Gregory Marr, was arrested.

"This is the second laser pointed at our helicopter this week," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. "It's a crime, and it interferes with the vision of our pilots and crew."

The other incident happened while a pilot was on a burglary call. He said that a laser beam light hit the side of the helicopter and it blinded him for a couple of minutes.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Ryan Hutton, is now facing felony charges.

