Volusia County couple says they were scammed out of $4K in rental home scheme

The Brief A Deltona couple lost nearly $4,000 in an alleged home rental scam. Michael Rios and Lindsey Russo believe the suspect used a leasing agency’s "self-tour" function to gain access. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



A Volusia County couple says they were scammed out of $4,000 after trying to rent a home, only to discover someone else was already living there when they arrived to move into the house.

What we know:

Michael Rios and Lindsey Russo thought they had found the perfect place to start their new life together, as a soon-to-be married couple. Instead, they’re left heartbroken after what they believe to be a home rental scam.

In July, Rios and Russo began their search online, where they connected with a man who claimed to be the owner of a property on Azora Drive. During a phone call, the man told them the home was spoken for, and directed them to another property he claimed to own.

From there, the communication was constant. Russo said they viewed the home about six times, each time entering with a passcode provided by the man. As their move-in day neared, he began asking for portions of the first month’s rent.

Over the course of a few weeks, the couple sent him nearly $4,000.

When Rios and Russo arrived to move their belongings in, there was a dog inside along with various household items, indicating someone was living there. At that point, they lost contact with the supposed homeowner.

They believe he used the self-tour function on a home leasing website to get a passcode for the door, and distributed it to the couple, giving them access to the home.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the scammer first gained access to the lock system or whether similar incidents have happened with the same property. Authorities have not confirmed whether the suspect has been identified or if other victims have reported comparable schemes.

What they're saying:

Michael Rios and Lindsey Russo said they toured the home multiple times last month, each time using an entry pass code provided by a man they believed was the landlord.

They said he gradually collected portions of the first month’s rent before asking for the remaining balance. All was going well until move-in day.

"That's when he gradually started requesting little bits of the first month's rent. So I sent two payments of $600," said Russo.

When they showed up to move in, they discovered someone was already living there.

"I turn and there's a husky inside the sliding glass door and my heart immediately sank," Russo explained.

"There was like a water jug stand and like some fake plants and little decorations that said something about family rules," Rios added.

The couple said the man posing as the landlord stopped answering calls, and the phone number he used was disconnected.

"Seemed like whatever phone number he was using was just instantly disconnected once he got what he needed," Rios said.

What's next:

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating the case. Rios and Russo are using GoFundMe to recover from their loss.