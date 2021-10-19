Volusia County Council to consider selling naming rights to beach ramps

Volusia County Council Members will meet Tuesday to discuss new ways to generate extra revenue.

One idea they have is to sell naming rights to access beach ramps, parks, and other county facilities like the Ocean and Marine Science Center. They are also considering branded umbrellas at the beach.

According to staff research, Volusia County gave exclusive pouring rights to Coca-Cola back in 2007. This move yielded $878,000 for the county plus more than half a million in products and advertising over a five-year period.

"I've already been contacted by local companies that are interested in naming rights specifically for beach approaches because that was something a lot of people hadn't thought about," Council Chair Jeff Brower said.

Brower originally brought this idea up back in the spring but it was tabled in part because of the pandemic.

