Volusia County closes multiple beach walkovers, vehicle ramps due to 'dangerous ocean conditions'

The lingering effects of a storm off the east coast of Florida are causing dangerous beach conditions in Volusia County, forcing officials to close more than a dozen walkovers and vehicle access ramps.

Strong winds and high tides are to blame for the erosion, which has made its mark on the ADA walkover at Sun Splash Park in Daytona Beach, for example.

"The erosion of the sand from the beach has caused what we call drop-offs. [At] the end of the stairs, you might have 1-2 foot drop off where the sand was and is no longer present," public works director Ben Bartlett said Thursday.

The Demotte Avenue approach in Daytona Beach Shores is among the seven ramps closed to the public because much of the sand supporting the ramp, which was damaged in the 2022 storms, was swept away this week.

"That's frankly not safe for vehicles to traverse," Bartlett said.

The affected walkovers and ramps will likely remain closed through Friday, but some could reopen in time for the weekend.

"We're working, as we speak, to bring in some beach-compatible sand and material at those ramps to repair the drop-offs, and then we're also going around to our walkovers and adding stairs as needed," Bartlett said.

Here's a list of the 7 walkovers and 7 vehicle access ramps closed as of Thursday: