Volusia County Beach Safety sergeant helps save choking infant
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A 9-month-old boy is recovering after a Volusia County Beach Safety sergeant helped clear the child's airway during a choking emergency Wednesday afternoon in Daytona Beach Shores.
The incident happened just after 3:20 p.m. on South Atlantic Avenue.
Quick action clears the airway
What they're saying:
Beach Safety Sgt. Derek Taylor said he was training another employee when the call came in.
"We knew that time mattered a lot in this instance. So we hauled butt and got there," Taylor said.
Taylor said he and his trainee were the first to arrive. The baby's mother handed him the infant, who was unresponsive and not making any sounds.
Taylor immediately began performing infant choking rescue techniques.
"I turned the baby over, and I gave him five back slaps. I was really nervous about turning him back over to start my five chest thrusts, but thankfully when I turned him back over, the object was right under his teeth," Taylor said.
Taylor initially believed the object was a marble, but it turned out to be a large gummy candy. A family member removed it from the baby's mouth.
"After that, the baby was good to go. It was just good timing for everything," Taylor said.
Baby taken to hospital
The infant was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation.
Taylor said his CPR training prepared him to respond quickly in a high-pressure situation.
"As soon as the baby got handed to me, I knew exactly what I needed to do and got right to work," he said.
Taylor encouraged parents and caregivers to take CPR classes, noting that choking response is a key part of the training.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Volusia County Beach Safety and Beach Safety Sgt. Derek Taylor.