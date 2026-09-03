911 calls: Lightning strike sends couple to hospital after walk on West Orange Trail

The Brief A husband and wife were struck by lightning while walking on the West Orange Trail. A bystander performed CPR on the woman until first responders arrived. Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive.



A husband and wife are expected to recover after they were struck by lightning while walking on the West Orange Trail in Winter Garden, according to police.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

‘When thunder roars, go indoors’

What they're saying:

A 911 caller reported seeing the couple collapse after lightning struck their umbrella or an area nearby.

"We are on the West Orange Trail. I think I may need medical assistance," she said. "There was a couple walking, and they may have gotten hit by lightning or very near lightning."

The caller told dispatchers the man was breathing, but the woman was unresponsive and required CPR until first responders arrived.

"So count out loud with me: one, two, three, four," the dispatcher said as she directed the caller through chest compressions.

Winter Garden police said the couple was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The National Weather Service reminds residents that if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should seek shelter immediately.

"When thunder roars, go indoors," said Will Ulrich, with the National Weather Service, "because if you can hear thunder, you're certainly close enough to be potentially struck by lightning."

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Orange County and Fire Rescue, Winter Garden Fire Rescue,







