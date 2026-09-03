Florida man, 81, dead after found unresponsive at Ormond Beach

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The Brief A man died after he was found unresponsive in the water at Ormond Beach. Lifeguards found the 81-year-old man unresponsive in shallow water on Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive at the beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

What we know:

Lifeguards responded to the beach around 12:24 p.m. after the man was found unresponsive in shallow water.

Crews with Beach Safety and Ormond Beach Fire performed lifesaving measures on the man.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Volusia County Beach Safety said the cause of the drowning is unknown.