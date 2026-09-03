Florida man, 81, dead after found unresponsive at Ormond Beach
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ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive at the beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.
What we know:
Lifeguards responded to the beach around 12:24 p.m. after the man was found unresponsive in shallow water.
Crews with Beach Safety and Ormond Beach Fire performed lifesaving measures on the man.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Volusia County Beach Safety said the cause of the drowning is unknown.
The Source: This information in this story was released by Volusia County Beach Safety in a news release.