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Florida man, 81, dead after found unresponsive at Ormond Beach

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Volusia County News
Published September 3, 2026 12:11 PM EDT
Published September 3, 2026 12:11 PM EDT
FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations) article

FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

The Brief

    • A man died after he was found unresponsive in the water at Ormond Beach.
    • Lifeguards found the 81-year-old man unresponsive in shallow water on Wednesday.
    • He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive at the beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. 

What we know:

Lifeguards responded to the beach around 12:24 p.m. after the man was found unresponsive in shallow water.

Crews with Beach Safety and Ormond Beach Fire performed lifesaving measures on the man.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Volusia County Beach Safety said the cause of the drowning is unknown.

The Source: This information in this story was released by Volusia County Beach Safety in a news release. 

Volusia County News