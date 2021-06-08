Viva Air starting nonstop service between Orlando and Medellin, Colombia

article

A low-cost airline that serves Latin America has announced a low-fare nonstop service between Orlando International Airport and Medellin, Colombia.

Starting Thursday, June 10, the airline will begin offering three weekly nonstop flights with fares starting from $111 one-way.

Despite the pandemic, Viva said it consolidated its position as the second-largest airline in Colombia and has already launched four new international routes this year.

Viva plans to open 15 new international routes in the next three years, including new destinations that will further connect Colombia to North and South America, and the Caribbean. Check rates at vivaair.com.