Vintage paddleboat revives Old Florida tradition on Lake Toho in St. Cloud

The Brief The Old Florida Riverboat Company restored a 75-foot paddlewheel boat and launched cruises in St. Cloud in April 2025. The family-owned business offers authentic paddleboat tours, private charters and seasonal themed events. Live music, holiday cruises and year-round excursions are helping preserve a piece of Florida's maritime history.



A family-owned riverboat company in Osceola County is bringing a piece of Florida's maritime history back to life with authentic paddleboat cruises on East Lake Tohopekaliga in St. Cloud.

The Old Florida Riverboat Company, founded by husband-and-wife team John and Terry Weaver, their son Jake and John's father Ron, began operating in April 2025 after renovating a 75-foot stern wheel paddleboat now known as The Lillie.

Based at St. Cloud Lakefront Park, the family says it hopes to preserve the tradition of paddleboat travel while creating new memories for Central Florida visitors.

Family restores historic-style riverboat

What they're saying:

At the helm is Captain John Weaver, who is assisted by his wife, Terry.

The vessel is powered entirely by its paddlewheels, making it a rare and authentic riverboat experience.

Old Florida Riverboat Company [Credit: Raw Aerial Solutions]

"It's an actual paddle boat. It's actually driven by the two paddles. We have no other means of propulsion... This is as authentic as it gets," Terry Weaver said.

The two-story boat features an air-conditioned lower deck and a covered upper deck that is heated during cooler weather, allowing cruises to operate year-round.

Special events and live entertainment

She added that the company also offers private charters and seasonal themed cruises.

"We have a series of events coming up for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we will have food for those ones, and those will be special ticketed events," Terry Weaver said.

She said live music is featured on most Saturday evening cruises, with plans to expand entertainment as demand grows.

"We do most Saturday nights. Hope to add it for every night when we go out as we get a little bit more passengers on board," she said.

Sunset cruises (which run approximately 90 minutes) cost $45, while Sunday afternoon cruises are $30, according to the company.