Video: Woman tries to kick Southwest employee, punches computers in viral tirade

Video shared online shows a woman appearing to have an angry – and at times, violent – meltdown in the middle of the Southwest Concourse at Orlando International Airport. The video appears to show the woman yelling in the direction of Southwest employees, following one of them, and repeatedly hitting computers at the gate agent kiosks, one of which was pushed to the ground.

Passenger Peyton Turbeville, who was at the airport and recorded the now-viral moment, told Storyful that the woman was upset because she did not make the standby list for three flights. FOX 35 has not been able to independently verify that claim.

A Southwest spokesperson did not provide a statement on the incident and instead deferred FOX 35 to local law enforcement. A spokesperson for MCO also deferred to the Orlando Police Department. FOX 35 has reached out to Orlando Police to see if they responded to the incident.

What we know:

According to Peyton Turbeville, the person who recorded the video and shared it with Storyful, the incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 14 at MCO.

The 2-minute video shows the woman shouting in the terminal, attempting at least once to kick in the direction of an airport employee, and punching at least two of the computers at the Southwest gate kiosk. She also appears to follow one of the staff members around, while also engaging with other people off camera in the terminal.

"MotherF-----, are you kidding me?" the woman can be heard saying in the video. "Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?"

It appears that the woman – who has been blurred in the video – mentioned in the video that she was traveling to bury a loved one, possibly her brother – an emotional time for anyone. She can be heard screaming about her inability to catch a flight and urging other travelers to call the police.

Turbeville said the woman was frustrated after not making standby on a number of flights. "She tried to get in through the gate after it closed, and they asked her to stop," she said.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity is not known. It's also not known if she was arrested or if any charges related to the incident were recommended.