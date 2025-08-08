VIDEO: Terrified Royal Caribbean passengers scream as glass panel breaks off cruise ship water slide

The Brief A broken panel on a water slide aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas caused water to spill down while passengers screamed in panic. An adult guest was injured when acrylic glass broke off the slide and is receiving medical treatment. The water slide has been closed for the rest of the cruise pending an investigation.



A guest aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise captured video of terrified passengers as water poured from a damaged section of the ship’s water slide.

‘Stop the slide’

What we know:

The incident happened Thursda, Aug. 7, aboard Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, according to Storyful.

The cruise ship departed from Miami on Aug. 2 and is currently on a trip to the eastern Caribbean, set to return to Florida on Saturday, Aug. 9, according to Cruise Mapper's website.

Footage captured by passenger Jim Muldoon showed water falling from the water slide as scared guests screamed in panic, with some yelling, "Stop the slide. Stop the slide."

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the cruise line told Storyful that an adult guest was being treated for injuries after acrylic glass broke off the water slide.

"Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide. The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation," the spokesperson said.

What is Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas?

Dig deeper:

The Icon of the Seas first entered service in January 2024.

It features 20 decks, 18 of which are open to 7,600 guests it can host at a time, according to a fact sheet. It can hold a crew of up to 2,350.

The ship was built with slightly more than 2,800 guest cabins spanning 28 formats.

The vessel has 40 dining and entertainment venues along with eight distinct "neighborhoods," a massive water park, multiple pools and innovative entertainment spaces.