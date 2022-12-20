Video shows child, grandmother rescued after being hit, trapped under car in Florida parking lot: police

Firefighters, police, and good Samaritans came together to rescue a 3-year-old child and her 80-year-old grandmother after police in Florida said they were hit by a car and trapped underneath.

According to Tampa Police, this happened at Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex on N. Dale Mabry Highway on Sunday. Cpl Lance Baker arrived at the scene and found the woman and girl pinned beneath the car.

The driver, 23, reportedly told police that both victims were struck when he didn’t notice them as he was backing out of a parking spot.

"He said he did not see the woman pushing the child in a stroller as they returned from the grocery store and accidentally backed his vehicle over both victims," police wrote on Facebook. "After feeling a bump, the driver said he assumed it was a large storm drain and attempted to pull forward. When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone."

MORE NEWS: Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says

Police posted video of the rescue as they arrived on the scene. The child could be heard crying in the background as first responders work to save them.

With the help of neighbors who used a hydraulic jack to raise the car from the ground before first responders arrived, Tampa police said Cpl. Baker was able to pull grocery items out from between the woman and the car, allowing her to breathe. He worked with firefighters to cut the child out of her stroller, and ultimately, pull both victims to safety.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. As of Tuesday, the great-grandmother remained in a critical condition while the three-year-old girl was said to be stable.

MORE NEWS: Freezing temperatures could give Florida the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years

"We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this [great-]grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family," Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said on Facebook.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Charges were not expected.