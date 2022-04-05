Video shows dramatic rescue following fiery two-car crash on I-95

Just moments after a late-night crash on Interstate 95, an off-duty Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detective, who had been out having dinner with his family, jumped into action.

The crash happened on Monday night just after 9 p.m. in Palm Coast.

Detective Adam Gossett was the first to arrive on the scene. As flames had just begun to roar through the Ford Eco Sport SUV, he assisted in getting the occupants to safety, including two children who had been injured in the wreck.

Gossett and the children's father each grabbed a child and carried them to safety, moving them away from the fire off the interstate and onto a grassy area near a weigh station.

Flagler County Fire Rescue arrived to provide treatment, and in dramatic video, Gossett is seen taking off his shirt and using it to help stop the bleeding of one of the patients.

Arriving deputies used fire extinguishers to knock out the fire.

"I’m very proud of Detective Gossett and everyone that responded," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "A Deputy Sheriff is never off duty and this is a great example of responding to an emergency even while technically off duty."

The children were transported to a hospital. In total, six people were involved in the crash, four of whom suffered minor injuries.

The case is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.