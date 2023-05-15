VIDEO: Large alligator tries to charm another gator with loud mating call at Florida park

During a visit to a Florida state park, a man came across a large alligator appearing to charm another gator with its loud mating call and immediately stopped to take a video of the encounter.

Andy Fischer told FOX 35 News he has heard the bellowing sounds alligators make when trying to attract a mate, but it was his first time seeing it in person.

He said he spotted the reptiles while on the La Chua Trail at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Alachua County.

He shared the video on Facebook and the post has since received more than 5,000 interactions, 1,000 shares and hundreds of comments.

"I knew I had a pretty unique video. It was pretty impressive to actually be there and hear it," Fischer said in a statement. "I was quite excited and was looking forward to getting it posted. I knew a lot of people would enjoy it."

Social media users had a lot to say in the post's comment section:

"Now that's a great opening line!"

"I’ve tried this technique for picking up chics, but it didn’t work."

"Love is in the air."

"Carl will you shut up and let me sunbathe in peace?"

"Truly remarkable! That's the real Jurassic sound!

Alligator courtship typically begins in early April, with mating occurring between May and June. Officials say male alligators will typically lift their tails high and slap the water with their jaws to create vibrations throughout the water.

During alligator mating season, female alligators will build a nest of soil, vegetation, or debris and lay up 46 eggs in late June or early July, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.