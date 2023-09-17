A fight between Houston Texans fans following Sunday's loss against the Indianapolis Colts was captured on camera by Will @Steinand9.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A video posted to Twitter by @SkolBros shows a group of Texans fans fighting on the concourse following the 31-20 loss.

RELATED: Texans fall 31-20 to Colts; Stroud, Dell score first career touchdowns

The Texans are now 0-2 to start the 2023 season after finishing last season tied for the worst record in the NFL and the fans are letting their frustrations boil over.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE