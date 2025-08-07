VIDEO: FWC officer rescues kayaker in distress in Marathon, Florida

The Brief A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer rescued a kayaker who was in distress in Marathon. The man was not wearing a life jacket and was too exhausted to climb back aboard the kayak. The whole save was captured on body camera footage.



A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer rescued a kayaker who was in distress in Marathon, and the whole save was captured on body camera footage.

What we know:

On July 19, an officer with FWC responded to a report of a kayaker in distress about half a mile south of the Spanish Harbor Bridge in Marathon, Florida.

The officer was able to find the man while he was on land and then quickly made his way to his patrol boat to try and help.

About 20 minutes later, the officer arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as Michael Krevat, clinging to an overturned kayak with his head barely above water. The officer said Krevat was not wearing a life jacket and was too exhausted to climb back aboard the kayak.

The officer threw a line to Krevat and pulled him to the stern of the patrol vessel, where he was safely brought aboard.

The officer also recovered the overturned kayak, and they returned to shore.

Once on land, emergency medical services evaluated Krevat, who was found to be uninjured.

(Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

What they're saying:

Because Krevat did not have a life jacket on, the officer provided him with a spare and emphasized the importance of carrying all required safety equipment while on the water.

"This incident highlights the importance of always wearing a life jacket," FWC officials said. "Drowning is the leading cause of death in boating accidents. Fortunately, our officer’s quick response helped prevent a potential tragedy on the water."