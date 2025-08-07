VIDEO: Florida shark, stingray get into tussle off the coast of Panama City Beach

The Brief A shark fought with a stingray on Thursday, July 31, right by the shore at Panama City Beach, Florida. The tussle attracted a huge crowd of beachgoers. The incident was caught on video by Chloe Peterson from a nearby condo building.



A shark and stingray engaged in quite the tussle last month off the shore of Panama Beach in Florida. A woman was able to capture the moment on camera.

Wild nature moment caught on video

What we know:

A shark fought with a stingray on Thursday, July 31, right by the shore at Panama City Beach, Florida.

The tussle attracted a huge crowd of beachgoers who watched from the sidelines, with many recording the fight on their phones.

One woman, Chloe Peterson, was able to capture a great shot of the wild nature moment from a nearby condo building.

In the video, the shark’s fin and tail can be seen just above the waves. Meanwhile, the stingray’s fins can also be seen surfacing above the water in the footage.

(Credit: Chloe Peterson via Storyful)

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the shark and the stringray to engage or why the two sea creatures were so close to the shallow shore.

Beachgoers did not clarify whether they saw if either of the animals were hurt during the incident.

What they're saying:

Peterson told Storyful that she was in her condo when her sister, who was on the beach, called her and told her to film the shark from the condo.

"Oh my God, is it eating it?" Peterson can be heard asking in the footage.