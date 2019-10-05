VIDEO: Florida K-9 takes down pair of suspected burglars

article

Two suspected home burglars were arrested thanks to a Central Florida K-9.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Sanford Police Department received a call from a witness who said they saw two men dressed in black breaking into a home on Bob Thomas Cir. in Sanford. The men reportedly broke in through a window at the home.

Officers showed up and said that the two suspects, identified as Tyreese Burke and Harold Gainey, climbed out of the window and started running.

That's when K-9 Lil Man was released.

Lil Man, along with his handler Officer Harrison, tracked the suspects to a backyard of another residence and they were able to arrest them.

A gold bracelet belonging to the victim was located on Gainey during the arrest, the department said.

Both men surrendered without incident. They are charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, larceny, and criminal mischief.