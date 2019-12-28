VIDEO: Driver records aftermath of reported plane crash in Louisiana

Officials have confirmed five dead after a plane crashed into a field off Verot School Road and Feu Follet Road in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, December 28.

Eyewitnesses told KATC the plane hit a power line while attempting to make an emergency landing. The plane’s impact blew out the windows of a nearby post office and a nearby Walmart was evacuated, the report said.

Acadian Companies, which operates the local emergency medical services (EMS) tweeted two people were taken to a local hospital.

Dennis DeVaney, who took this video, can be heard saying he witnessed the “horrific” crash and said he could smell fuel from the road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

