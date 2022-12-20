Video: Dog rescued after getting trapped on top of I-275 overpass in Hillsborough County

A situation that could have ended in tragedy thankfully came to a peaceful conclusion thanks to the quick thinking of some animal control officers.

According to Hillsborough County Animal Control, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, after someone spotted the dog on the Interstate 275 overpass, over the Armenia Avenue exit.

Thankfully, the dog had been microchipped, and officers later found out that the pup was named Sheeba, and she had managed to dig out under her owner's backyard fence and escaped.

RELATED: Here's how to help choose the names of the Pinellas sheriff's 2 new bloodhound puppy K9s

Somehow, Sheeba ended up on the ledge of the I-275 overpass where she became trapped.

(Courtesy: Hillsborough County Animal Control)

A photo looking from Armenia Avenue up to Sheeba's spot on the overpass showed just how high she was — and how dangerous her predicament was as well.

Hillsborough County Animal Control officers responded to the scene, and bodycam video showed their rescue of the dog — using a long snare pole to pull Sheeba to safety over the ledge.

RELATED: Dog abandoned at Orlando hotel reunited with family 7 years after going missing in Texas

"Good job!" one of the officers could be heard saying after the dog was safe.

After putting her into their van, Sheeba's tail could be seen wagging — with the pup likely thankful to be heading back home.