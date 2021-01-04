VIDEO: Deputy, Good Samaritan save injured man from fiery crash

A deputy and a Good Samaritan worked together on Sunday to save an injured man from a fiery crash on a Central Florida roadway, video shows.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened on Palm Coast Parkway at the Interstate 95 (I-95) overpass on Sunday at 11:12 p.m. Deputies received a report of a severe car crash after a car crashed into a scooter. Both vehicles were on fire.

They said that Deputy Dalrymple was the first to arrive at the scene. The driver of the scooter had been ejected from his scooter and was on the roadway with a severe head injury. Deputy Dalrymple and a witness at the scene, Christina Atwell, ran to him and pulled him away from the fire just as the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

MORE NEWS: County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

"Deputy Dalrymple and Ms. Atwell put their own safety at risk in order to move the injured man away from the crash and a safe distance from the flames," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "In the body camera footage, you can hear an explosion from the vehicle fire just as they are pulling the man away from the crash site. Their quick and selfless actions may have helped save this injured man’s life."

The driver of the scooter was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.