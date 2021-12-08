Video: Chevy Chase serves customers at Raising Cane’s restaurant

Actor Chevy Chase was recorded serving customers at a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina on Dec. 2.

Video showed the legendary comedian donning the Raising Cane’s hat and headset as he took customer orders at the drive-thru window.

"How about some Cokes? Water? Water’s good. Can you put a little Coke in it? I’m just kidding, you," Chase is heard while speaking to a customer.

Chevy Chase at a Raising Cane’s in South Carolina.

Chase, 78, was "in town for a special screening of his holiday classic ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’" He had a meal himself before joining the staff and even joking with his "new coworkers," according to local news media.

