VIDEO: 2 lost hikers rescued from dark Florida swamp by deputies using night vision goggles

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
HCSO rescues lost hikers

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office used night vision equipment to find the two men who were lost at Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve.

TAMPA, Fla. - Two lost hikers were rescued from Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve on Dec. 23, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Facebook post by HCSO, deputies used their aviation unit equipped with night vision goggles to find the hikers.

Officials say the unit guided patrol deputies through the swampy area where the hikers were found.

The video shows the two men being safely escorted back to the entrance of the 2500-acre preserve.

When the hikers were found by HCSO, one of them can be heard asking deputies, "How you doing?"

The video also shows deputies asking the hikers if they needed an ambulance.

"Nah we good," responded on of the hikers.