Victim in fatal industrial accident in Orange County identified

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that there was an industrial accident at Gas Turbine Efficiency on Sunport Lane Tuesday afternoon.

They said that employees reported that the victim, identified as 39-year-old Antonio Rojas Penalete, was assisting with moving heavy equipment when he was injured.

He was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for developments and more.