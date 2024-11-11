Expand / Collapse search

Veterans Day events happening across Central Florida

Published  November 11, 2024 9:42am EST
Military
ORLANDO, Fla. - Veterans Day is a day we honor those who have served in the United States Military and many Central Florida counties are hosting multiple events to celebrate. 

Orange County 

Orlando Science Center: More info

  • Wreath laying ceremony
  • Performance by Cypress Creek High School ROTC Color Guard
  • 1 p.m.
  • Red Tails Monument in Loch Haven Park

Home of the Brave: More info

  • Honor Guard presentation
  • Music
  • Patriotic Parachute Team
  • 5–9 p.m.
  • Lake Nona Town Center

Flagler County

Veterans Day Parade: More info

  • Annual parade
  • 10 a.m.
  • Bunnell City Hall

Daytona tattoo shop offering free tattoos on Veterans Day

Daytona Beach tattoo shop, Studio 21 Tattoo, will be holding a Veterans Day event on Monday, offering free tattoos to those who have served in the United States Military. Owner and veteran Robert Howard opened shop in 2018 after moving to Florida from Indiana.

Volusia County

Ponce Inlet Veterans Day ceremony: More info

  • 10 a.m.
  • Kay & Ayres Davies Lighthouse Park

Lake County

Veterans Day Service: More info

  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Leesburg High School Auditorium

Seminole County

Sanford Veterans Day ceremony: More info

  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Veterans Memorial Park

Winter Springs Veterans Day Tribute: More info

  • 6–7 p.m.
  • Winter Springs Town Center (Veterans Memorial)

Oviedo on the Park's Veteran Tribute: More info 

  • 5–6 p.m.
  • Center Lake Park (299 Center Lake Lane)