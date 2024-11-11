Veterans Day events happening across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Veterans Day is a day we honor those who have served in the United States Military and many Central Florida counties are hosting multiple events to celebrate.
Orange County
Orlando Science Center: More info
- Wreath laying ceremony
- Performance by Cypress Creek High School ROTC Color Guard
- 1 p.m.
- Red Tails Monument in Loch Haven Park
Home of the Brave: More info
- Honor Guard presentation
- Music
- Patriotic Parachute Team
- 5–9 p.m.
- Lake Nona Town Center
Flagler County
Veterans Day Parade: More info
- Annual parade
- 10 a.m.
- Bunnell City Hall
Volusia County
Ponce Inlet Veterans Day ceremony: More info
- 10 a.m.
- Kay & Ayres Davies Lighthouse Park
Lake County
Veterans Day Service: More info
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Leesburg High School Auditorium
Seminole County
Sanford Veterans Day ceremony: More info
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Veterans Memorial Park
Winter Springs Veterans Day Tribute: More info
- 6–7 p.m.
- Winter Springs Town Center (Veterans Memorial)
Oviedo on the Park's Veteran Tribute: More info
- 5–6 p.m.
- Center Lake Park (299 Center Lake Lane)