Major internet outage hits customers across northeast US

article

A widespread internet outage was reported Tuesday, impacting many customers across the northeast U.S.

Down Detector, a website that offers real-time status updates on outages, showed thousands of reports of issues with Verizon Fios service — both landline internet and mobile internet.

Neither Verizon nor Comcast, another major internet service provider, immediately responded to requests for comment.

Cities with the most reported issues included New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Boston and Pittsburgh, according to Down Detector.

On Twitter, many reported issues with their Verizon Fios Internet service. The company’s support account on Twitter confirmed a fiber was cut in Brooklyn, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

Advertisement

The outage is affecting major internet and cloud providers as well as major sites such as Google and Facebook.

Amazon, whose web services division powers a wide range of online services, indicated its network isn't the cause of the problem.

"We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the (Amazon Web Services) Network," the company wrote in a Tuesday morning post. "We are investigating the issue with the external provider."

The outage also appeared to impact some districts as schools turn to online teaching programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia said on Twitter it was "aware of internet connection problems with Verizon FIOS impacting students and staff." Fairfax County Public Schools echoed the issue, writing on Twitter, "FCPS knows some students are not able to login to online classes.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.