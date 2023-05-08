1 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle crashes into Winter Garden home: FHP

One person has died and another has been rushed to the hospital after a driver lost control of his vehicle and drove across the front porch of a home in Winter Garden, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Tara Crescenzi said in an email, citing preliminary information, that a 22-year-old man failed to negotiate a turn on Wild BlackBerry Trail and lost control of his 2012 Toyota Camry. The driver struck a mailbox, tree, light pole, and drove through someone's front porch before hitting a 71-year-old man who was standing on the sidewalk, according to FHP.

The 71-year-old man died at the scene, FHP said. His name was not immediately released, but authorities said he was from Sanford.

The 22-year-old driver, a man from Oviedo, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.

"It was like an explosion and it lasted like 10 seconds" - Witness —

A witness told FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte that she was in her living room when she heard what sounded like an explosion and ran out of the house, where someon else told her that an allegedly speeding car had crashed into a nearby house.

Photos and videos from the scene showed the extent of the damage. A red vehicle was partially on the front porch of a home, and partially in the front yard. It has significant damage to its windshield and hood. Several columns that were part of the home's front porch were cracked in half. It appeared that one of the columns was still on the hood of the vehicle.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ (Photo credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

No other details were immediately released.