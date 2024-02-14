Valentine's Day drug bust results in 31 arrests, Flagler Sheriff says

Stream FOX 35 News

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced they spent part of Valentine’s Day arresting 31 people accused of distributing and possessing drugs.

"They weren’t getting any Valentine's chocolate today. We don’t serve that at the jail," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Heartbreak," was conducted over the course of the past year with the use of undercover deputies. The operation was launched with the help of community tips.

Sheriff Staly said there are a total of 43 people who’ve been charged with drug-related crimes. FCSO’s Special Investigation Unit seized four firearms, just over $6400 in cash, and over 1.3 kilograms of various kinds of drugs. The drugs include cocaine, fentanyl, meth, cannabis and MDMA.

"This should also be a warning to drug dealers that, if you are not listed in this operation and you are selling poison in our community, I suggest you get out of Flagler County because you are next!" he said.

The remaining 12 suspects are still at large. Several others are still under investigation.

"I’m sure Valentine’s Day didn’t end the way they were hoping it was going to end," he said.



