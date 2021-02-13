Valentine's Day at home: Recipes to make for your sweetie

article

Tempura Fish Sliders with Pickled Onion, Apple, & Fennel

Ingredients

8 (2-oz) pieces flakey white fish

(1 lb)6 oz Ponzu sauce

Tempura Batter

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornstarch

½ tsp salt

2 egg yolks

2 cups chilled soda water (regular water is fine)

Citrus Yogurt Drizzle

½ c plain Greek yogurt

1 lemon, zested 1 orange, juiced and zested1 lime, zested 2 tsp honey ½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper pinch of cayenne (optional)

Coconut oil, for frying

1 (12-ct.) package sweet rolls

Method:

Put fish pieces into a sizable bowl and toss with ponzu and coat thoroughly; set aside and allow to marinate for 20 minutes. In a small bowl mix flour, cornstarch, and salt. In separate bowl whisk egg yolks and cold water. Once you are ready to fry the fish, sprinkle the flour mixture over the egg mix. Tap the flour mixture into the wet, turning the bowl each tap, until just incorporated but do not over mix! Batter should be lumpier than traditional pancake batter. Heat fryer oil to 330⁰F.Take fish pieces and make sure to pat them dry completely, then dunk into batter, shake off excess batter and hold end piece in fryer for 2 seconds then drop the fish into the oil (this enables the piece to float versus

Roasted Cauliflower and Garbanzo Bean Salad

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into ½" florets (stems can also be included)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp cumin, ground

Dressing

4 cloves garlic, grated or minced

3 green onions, sliced thin

2 vine ripe tomatoes, diced

1 ½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

2 lemons, juiced

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 bunch Italian parsley (about 2 cups), finely chopped (stems included)

½ c extra-virgin olive oil1-15.5oz can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

4-5 oz Arugula

Method

Set oven to High Broil and place rack on 2nd to highest place in oven.Place cauliflower, oil, salt, pepper, and cumin in bowl and toss to coat. Spread out evenly onto sheet pan (do not over crowd) and place in oven and cook for 5-7 minutes or until browning occurs. Flip over cauliflower and continue to cook for additional 5-7 minutes or until browning occurs. Remove and allow to cool.Place the remaining ingredients; except for the garbanzo and oil into large bowl. With clean hands crush tomatoes into rest of mixture until broken down. Toss in beans and cauliflower; mix thoroughly. Place on top of a bed of arugula and serve family style or individual.

Mushroom Buckwheat Risotto

Ingredients

6 tbsp butter

8 oz mushrooms (cremini, button, or shiitake or a blend of all), sliced

1 small yellow onion or ½ medium, diced

½ tsp Herbs de Provence (Italian herbs are fine)

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup dry red wine

2 cup dry Buckwheat groats, soaked and rinsed thoroughly

32 oz Bone broth or stock (any type), divided

1 ½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup Italian parsley, chopped 9 oz shaved aged parmesan, reserve 1 oz for garnish

Truffle oil, for drizzling

Method

In medium-sized Dutch oven or similar pot, heat pan on medium-high heat. Add butter. Once butter starts to foam add mushrooms, stir once then spread out and brown; 2-3 minutes. Stir then add onions and herbs. Cook for 2 minutes or until onions become translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds, then deglaze with red wine; making sure to scrape the bottom of pot for any brown bits. Add buckwheat and ½ the bone broth, salt and pepper, and stir. Cover and turn heat down to low. Simmer for 15-20 minutes,stirring periodically. Replace lid and cook for additional 12-15 minutes or until buckwheat has softened and a creamy consistency. Stir in parsley and parmesan. Drizzle with truffle oil and garnish with shaved additional parmesan.

Keto Chocolate-swirled Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1 ¾ c Almond Flour

¼ c Coconut Flour

⅔ c monk fruit or swerve sweetener

8 tbsp European Butter, softened

2 whole Eggs, room temperature

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

½ tsp Cocoa Powder

Method

Place flours, sweetener, and salt in mixing bowl and mix on low speed using a paddle attachment.2.Turn speed up to medium and add butter, 1 tbsp at a time until just mixed.3.Add eggs, one at a time followed by vanilla extract andcontinue to mix for 30 seconds.4.Remove from bowl and mound in the center of largepiece of plastic. Place another piece of plastic on top and flatten into a rectangle, about ⅓" thick. Wrap completely and refrigerate until chilled through, about 30-40 minutes.5.Remove from fridge and remove top layer of plastic wrap. Dust evenly with cocoa powder. Then roll dough into 6" x 2" log, or divide in half and roll each half into smaller logs, (make sure plastic is not included) and wrap tightly by twisting both ends. 6.Freeze additional 20 minutes, (rotating halfway). 7.Once firm remove from plastic wrap and cut into ¼" rounds and place onto parchment lined sheet pan. Place into preheated oven at 325F8.Bake for 10 minutes, rotate and turn down temperature to 315 F for 9 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.