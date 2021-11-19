Expand / Collapse search

Utility truck driver in custody after leading CHP on chase across Los Angeles, Orange counties

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
U.S.
FOX 11

Driver ditches utility truck after leading authorities on high-speed chase

A police chase suspect is on the run after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit across Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase suspect is in custody after leading CHP on a pursuit in a utility truck across parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Earlier Friday afternoon, SkyFOX was over the chase scene on the 57 Freeway as the suspect was traveling at high rate of speed. The driver eventually stopped the utility truck and ditched the vehicle at a Garden Grove neighborhood.

The driver may have stolen the utility truck, according to CHP.

Suspect who stole utility truck arrested after pursuit

A police chase suspect is in custody after leading CHP on a pursuit in a utility truck across parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Officials did not specify how the driver ended up in the utility truck in the first place.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.