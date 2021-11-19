Utility truck driver in custody after leading CHP on chase across Los Angeles, Orange counties

A police chase suspect is in custody after leading CHP on a pursuit in a utility truck across parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Earlier Friday afternoon, SkyFOX was over the chase scene on the 57 Freeway as the suspect was traveling at high rate of speed. The driver eventually stopped the utility truck and ditched the vehicle at a Garden Grove neighborhood.

The driver may have stolen the utility truck, according to CHP.

Officials did not specify how the driver ended up in the utility truck in the first place.

